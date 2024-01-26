Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 +1.3%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

The world's biggest luxury group, LVMH, posted a 10% rise in Q4 sales and that is helping to give the French index a boost. But overall equities sentiment is more reflected in the decline in German stocks, with US futures also keeping lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.8% as tech shares lead the drop. That owes to Intel's softer Q1 guidance after its earnings call overnight.