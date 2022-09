Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +1.0%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Some of that optimism is being carried over from Wall Street yesterday but it could also be sellers taking some off ahead of key central bank meetings later in the week. US futures are also holding higher, so that is helping with S&P 500 futures now up 0.4% on the day.