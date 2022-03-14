Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +1.5%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

The mood is slowly turning over the past few days as markets are fading out the unrest and discord between Russia and Ukraine. Yes, the situation on the ground remains less than ideal but we are seeing some easing in market worries.

Oil is well off its highest levels since 2008, although it is still keeping in triple digits for now. And gold is also off its peak of $2,070 to $1,970 at the moment.

European stocks are still battered and bruised but have put on a decent showing since bottoming out last Monday.