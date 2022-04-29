Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

In part, European indices are playing catch up to the surging gains by Wall Street late yesterday. However, the overall mood is balanced out a fair bit by more mixed tones in US futures today. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.7% and Dow futures rather flattish for the time being.

That might see the early gains in Europe be tempered with if tech remains more of a drag later on. Month-end flows will also be in focus today so keep that in mind when viewing the sentiment shifts before the day comes to an end.