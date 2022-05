Eurostoxx +0.9%

Germany DAX +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.6%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

That's a decent start as European indices are playing catch up in part to the light rebound in US stocks late yesterday. The positive mood is also helped by a more modest showing in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.

The US CPI release later today will be the key focus though, so markets are expected to tread lightly ahead of that.