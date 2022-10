Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

This owes to a bit of a catch up play to the gains by Wall Street at the end of last week. But broader market sentiment is also in a better spot today with S&P 500 futures up 15 points, or 0.4%, currently. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are down nearly 8 bps to 4.137% as we get things going on the session.