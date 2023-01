Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This comes off the back of a modest showing on Friday and builds on the late gains from Wall Street at the end of last week. The overall risk mood is holding up today, with S&P 500 futures seen up 5 points, or 0.13%, currently. If anything else, watch out for the combo between a potential breakout in equities and a potential breakdown in the dollar.