Eurostoxx -2.1%

Germany DAX -2.8%

France CAC 40 -1.8%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.8%

It's a rough look out there but part of the heavy drag is also to do with some catching up to the late turnaround in Wall Street at the end of last week. European indices finished strongly before US stocks sank lower towards the end on Friday, so that's also playing a slight part in the declines here.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% on the day, so there's still some balancing but with US markets closed, it is hard to draw much conclusions from any moves in this space today.