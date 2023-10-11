Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

It's a softer start to proceedings but nothing too significant after the surging gains in the day before. French stocks are the main drag after LVMH reported slower sales growth for Q3. Elsewhere, US futures are flattish as broader markets are looking calmer awaiting key US data during the week. Coming up later today, we'll have PPI data before the main event i.e. CPI data tomorrow.