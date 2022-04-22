Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

In part, the drop here is to do with the late plunge in US stocks yesterday. Hence, it is more of a catch up play per se. That said, the overall risk mood remains more cautious though S&P 500 futures have at least erased earlier declines to be flattish at the moment.

There is still a sense of trepidation in the equities space as the market remains worried amid the whole inflation and global slowdown debate. But the recovery from the March lows is at least encouraging though one can definitely sense the lack of confidence still for the most part at the moment.