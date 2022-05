Eurrostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

That's a rough start but it mirrors the more negative mood seen in US futures as well. Tech is the main laggard after Snap's warning earlier in the day. S&P 500 futures are down 1.3%, Nasdaq futures down 2.1%, and Dow futures down 0.8% currently.