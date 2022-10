Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

European indices are pinned down a little after the late slump in Wall Street yesterday. The mood is slightly balanced out by a slight advance in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 11 points, or 0.3%, on the day so far. Overall market sentiment is more mixed though, with Treasury yields holding higher - 10-year yields are up 4.4 bps to 4.059%. All eyes are on the ECB for the next clues now.