Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Despite a bit of a reprieve - for now at least - it has still been a torrid week for equities in general. Things are looking even bleaker for US indices with the Nasdaq set to break below its 200-week moving average:

US futures are pointing to a slight bounce on the day though with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.5%. That said, it is still early in the day and with sentiment on a knife's edge, a lot can change before the weekend close comes.