Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.4%

This comes as US futures also pare earlier losses to be more flattish at the moment. The mood in equities this week has been rather weary so the gains here may not mean much. It is coming off the back of a more torrid past two days for stocks, as tighter central bank policy and inflation worries continue to weigh on sentiment.