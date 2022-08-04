Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.4%

That's a decent start as US futures also pare its light losses from earlier. S&P 500 futures are flat now as risk trades look to keep the positive mood from yesterday flowing. There isn't much else for traders to work with to start the session, with the dollar lightly lower as we see the narrow ranges stretch out a little. All eyes are on the US jobs report tomorrow to provide some oomph to trading sentiment.