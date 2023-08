Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

US futures are seen up around 0.1% currently but the overall changes are relatively light. Treasury yields are keeping on the softer side today - at least for now - and that is perhaps helping a little. 10-year yields are down 4 bps to 4.181% currently. We'll see if that can hold but keep in mind that there is a bit of a knack for a turnaround when we get to US trading as of late.