Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Despite rate cuts by China, concerns continue to linger about their economic outlook and that is weighing on the market mood. US futures are also looking fairly sluggish so far today, with S&P 500 futures down 14 points or 0.3% currently.