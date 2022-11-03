Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

Markets are still digesting the post-Fed narrative but so far, the takeaway is that the hawkish undertone isn't going anywhere. The dollar is up alongside bond yields today and equities are being pinned down. S&P 500 futures are down 2 points, or 0.1%, for now but I don't think it'll take much to really rattle sentiment before the weekend comes along - especially if we get a hot US jobs report tomorrow.