Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

That seems to be the theme so far this week, as the bond selling tends to hit later in US trading. For now, 10-year Treasury yields are still keeping at the highs around 4.60% so there's no letting up just yet in the pressure on equities. S&P 500 futures are also seen just up by 3 points, or 0.1%, currently.