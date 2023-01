Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This comes as we see S&P 500 futures be down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures down 0.5% on the day, with the mood affected by Microsoft's slowing sales outlook and the hotter Australia and New Zealand CPI data earlier today. That is leaving major currencies with not much to work with, as markets also eye the Bank of Canada meeting decision later today.