Stocks were down big early and there's good reason for worry after German retail sales cratered but the bulls showed a lot of strength in buying the dip.

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German Dax, flat

France's CAC, +0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.1%

Spain's Ibex -0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.0%