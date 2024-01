European equity traders are eyeing Thursday's ECB decision as a catalyst. Today's trading saw shares open higher but the selling started almost immediately afterwards and it was a sideways chop for the final six hours.

Stoxx 600 -0.3%

German DAX -0.3%

UK FTSE 100 +0.1%

French CAC -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX -1.1%