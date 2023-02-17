On the day:

  • Stoxx 600 -0.2%
  • German DAX -0.3%
  • Francis CAC -0.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%
  • Spain's Ibex 0.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.2%

On the week:

  • Stoxx 600 +1.4%
  • German DAX +1.2%
  • Francis CAC +3.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +1.4%
  • Spain's Ibex +2.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +1.5%