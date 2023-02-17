>
European equity close: A modest stumble to end another strong week
Closing changes in the main European bourses for the day and week
Adam Button
Friday, 17/02/2023 | 16:34 GMT-0
17/02/2023 | 16:34 GMT-0
On the day:
- Stoxx 600 -0.2%
- German DAX -0.3%
- Francis CAC -0.2%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%
- Spain's Ibex 0.0%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.2%
On the week:
- Stoxx 600 +1.4%
- German DAX +1.2%
- Francis CAC +3.1%
- UK's FTSE 100 +1.4%
- Spain's Ibex +2.4%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +1.5%
