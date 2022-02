It was the best day for the Eurostoxx 600 in two months as it gained 1.7%. Worries about higher rates are being replaced by the regular BTD and TINA thinking.

UK FTSE 100 +1.0%

German DAX +1.5%

French CAC +1.4%

Italy MIB +2.6%

Spain IBEX 2.0%

Yesterday's attempted breakout in the FTSE faded into the close but it's confirmed today.