Losses in Europe are about half of what they are in the US. The main indexes were higher for most of the day but stumbled just ahead of Powell and further after his hawkish comments.

Stoxx 600 -0.8%

German DAX -0.6%

France's CAC -0.5%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain's IBEX -1.0%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.6%