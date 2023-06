Closing changes for the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.3%

German DAX -1.0%

FTSE 100 -0.6%

French CAC -0.6%

Italy MIB -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

For the week:

Stoxx 600 -2.9%

German DAX -3.3%

FTSE 100 -2.4%

Italy MIB -2.4%

Spain IBEX -2.4%

It was a rough one for European stocks this week but so far the May closing low has held for the Stoxx 600.