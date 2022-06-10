Europe is getting hammered by inflation worries, rate hikes and the potential for a sovereign debt crisis, which is why Italy underperformed today.

Stoxx 600 -2.7%

UK FTSE 100 -2.1%

German DAX -3.1%

French CAC -2.8%

Italy MIB -5.0%

Spain IBEX -3.8%

European stocks had held up much better than US stocks since the March low, in part because of far less tech exposure and lower multiples. But then you get a day like today where Italian stocks cut through support in a 5% fall and it's a reminder of the risks.

Italian 10-year yields are up to 3.84% from 3.41% the day before the ECB.