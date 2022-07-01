Last quarter was rough for European stocks and there wasn't exactly a rush to buy into the new quarter:

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX +0.1%

French CAC +0.1%

Italy MIB +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

On the week:

UK FTSE 100 -0.7%

Stoxx 600 -1.45%

German DAX -2.3%

French CAC -2.3%

Italy MIB -3.5%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

There is some breathing room in some of these markets but the Italian MIB is up against it. If anyone tells you that stocks always win in the long term, shown them the MIB, which is at 1998 levels.