Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

French CAC -0.1%

Spain IBEX -1.5%

It was a nice comeback from the lows but an inside day and a bit of a doji. The Stoxx 600 has had a nice run from the lows and good weather in Europe continues to help keep gas prices manageable.

Stoxx 600 daily