With the UK and US closed it was a bit quieter but the main thrust of trading was a 'sell the fact' on the US debt ceiling and ongoing economic concerns.

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX -0.2%

French CAC -0.3%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The gap higher in the DAX at the start of the day was steadily sold.