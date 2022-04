Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +1.2%

UK FTSE 100 +0.9%

French CAC +0.8%

Italy MIB +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

There was a scare in the final hour of trading where European equities flirted with negative territory but buying in the final 30 minutes of trade ensured a decent day.

The lack of a genuine bounce is a disappointment and the market will continue to keep a close eye on earnings.