DAX daily

European stocks earlier this week looked like they might be starting to roll over but the bulls dug in today and scored a nice win.

Stoxx 600 +0.8%

German DAX +0.7%

France's CAC, +0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 flat

Spain's Ibex +0.8%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.3%

On the week it still was a tough one:

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -1.1%

France's CAC, -1.0%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.1%

Spain's Ibex -1.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.4%