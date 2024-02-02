FTSE 100 weekly

Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX +0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

French CAC flat

Italy MIB +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

UK stocks finished at the lows of the day. This market likes big tech companies, not banks and grocery stores.

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -0.4%

German DAX +0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.3%

French CAC -0.6%

Italy MIB +1.0%

Spain IBEX +1.2%

These numbers certainly aren't that bad in the context of the nice rallies since October but you can't help look at the US and get a bit jealous.

As King Richard III said: My horse, my horse, my kingdom for a [UK-based tech giant] horse.