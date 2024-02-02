Closing changes on the day:
- Stoxx 600 flat
- German DAX +0.2%
- UK FTSE 100 -0.1%
- French CAC flat
- Italy MIB +0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.4%
UK stocks finished at the lows of the day. This market likes big tech companies, not banks and grocery stores.
On the week:
- Stoxx 600 -0.4%
- German DAX +0.2%
- UK FTSE 100 -0.3%
- French CAC -0.6%
- Italy MIB +1.0%
- Spain IBEX +1.2%
These numbers certainly aren't that bad in the context of the nice rallies since October but you can't help look at the US and get a bit jealous.
As King Richard III said: My horse, my horse, my kingdom for a [UK-based tech giant] horse.