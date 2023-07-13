The major European indices are closing higher for the 5th consecutive day. The gains today were led by the German DAX:

  • German DAX rose 0.74%
  • Frances CAC rose 0.50%
  • UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.33%
  • Spain's Ibex rose 0.26%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB (delayed) rose 0.78%

Benchmark 10 year yields were sharply lower in Europe:

  • Germany -9.1 basis points
  • France -9.2 basis points
  • UK -8.7 basis points
  • Spain -10.3 basis points
  • Italy -10.4 basis points

As European traders look to exit,, the NASDAQ index is extended to new session highs. The S&P and the Dow Industrial Average lag. The Dow is now up only 0.10%:

  • Dow industrial average is up 35.37 points or 0.10% at 34384. The Dow Industrial Average was up 134.82 points at its high
  • S&P index is up 24 points or 0.54% at 4496.10. The S&P was up 26.89 points at its high
  • NASDAQ index is up 149 points or 1.07% at 14067.53. The NASDAQ was up 154.54 points at its high.

In the US debt market, yields are lower for the 2nd consecutive day. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30-year bonds at 1 PM ET completing its coupon auctions for the week:

  • 2-year yield 4.649%, -9.3 basis points
  • 5-year yield 3.983%, -8.6 basis points
  • 10-year yield 3.794%, -6.6 basis points
  • 30-year yield 3.919%, -3.2 basis points

The AUD and NZD are the strongest, while the USD is the weakest.

USD
The USD is the weakest of the major currencies