The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing higher for the 5th consecutive day. The gains today were led by the German DAX:

German DAX rose 0.74%

Frances CAC rose 0.50%

UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.33%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.26%

Italy's FTSE MIB (delayed) rose 0.78%

Benchmark 10 year yields were sharply lower in Europe:

Germany -9.1 basis points

France -9.2 basis points

UK -8.7 basis points

Spain -10.3 basis points

Italy -10.4 basis points

As European traders look to exit,, the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is extended to new session highs. The S&P and the Dow Industrial Average lag. The Dow is now up only 0.10%:

Dow industrial average is up 35.37 points or 0.10% at 34384. The Dow Industrial Average was up 134.82 points at its high

S&P index is up 24 points or 0.54% at 4496.10. The S&P was up 26.89 points at its high

NASDAQ index is up 149 points or 1.07% at 14067.53. The NASDAQ was up 154.54 points at its high.

In the US debt market, yields are lower for the 2nd consecutive day. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30-year bonds at 1 PM ET completing its coupon auctions for the week:

2-year yield 4.649%, -9.3 basis points

5-year yield 3.983%, -8.6 basis points

10-year yield 3.794%, -6.6 basis points

30-year yield 3.919%, -3.2 basis points

The AUD and NZD are the strongest, while the USD is the weakest.

For a look at the longer term daily charts - the key levels in play/being broken today - CLICK HERE.