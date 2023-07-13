The USD is making breaks (new lows for the USD) vs a number of major currencies.

Technical highlights for each can be seen in the video. Below are those highlight in words:

EURUSD: The EURUSD is trained to a new high going back to early March 2022 and in the process is breakin above its 200 week moving average at 1.1180.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is more neutral today as flow funds head out of the USD and the JPY. Nevertheless the pair is looking to break below its 38.2% retracement of the 2023 trading range at 138.248.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is trading at the highest level since April 2022 and looks toward the next topside target near 1.3133.

USDCHF: The USDCHF broke below the 2021 low at 0.87568 yesterday and trades at the lowest level since January 2015.

USDCAD:The USDCAD is getting closer to the low for 2023 at 1.31157. The low price as extended below the midpoint of the move up from the October 2021 low at 1.3132. The current price trades at 1.3129.

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD has moved back up to test the 61.8% retracement of the 2023 trading range at 0.68899. THe high price reached in June reached 0.6899. The high price just reached 0.68896.

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is testing and taking a peak above a key swing area between 0.6363 and 0.6389 (going back to February 2023). The high price reached 0.6394 so far.