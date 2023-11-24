The major European indices are closing the day marginally higher:

German Dax, +0.22%

France CAC, +0.20%

UK FTSE 100, +0.06%

Spain's Ibex, +0.34%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.68%

Euro Stoxx, +0.30%

For the trading week, Spain's Ibex led the upside, while the UK FTSE 100 and Italy's FTSE MIB closed lower for the week. :

German Dax, +0.69%

France CAC, 0.81%

UK FTSE 100, -0.21%

Spain's Ibex, 1.82%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.24%

As London/European traders head for the exit, the CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. THe USD is also lower with the greenback falling 0.62% vs the CAD, 0.56% vs the NZD, and 0.57% vs the GBP. The Canada retail sales data came in stronger than expected helping to send that currency higher today.

US stocks are muddling along with the S&P above and below unchanged. The Dow is higher. The Nasdaq is lower.

Dow +0.18%

S&P -0.03%

Nasdaq -0.16%.

Crude oil is down -$0.84 at $76.26. OPEC+ is reportedly close to a deal to resolve African oil quota dispute. They will meet on November 30th.