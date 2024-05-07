Major European indices are closing with solid gains. Traders in the UK returned from the weekend holiday and push the UK FTSE 100 to new record levels. Spain's Ibex rises 1.5% followed closely by German DAX.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX +1.40%

France CAC, +0.99%

UK FTSE 100, +1.22%

Spain's Ibex, +1.50%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.75%

In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields moved lower:

Germany 2.425%, -4.0 basis points

France 2.97%, -4.9 basis points

UK 4.132%, -8.9 basis points

Spain 3.208%, -2.6 basis points

Italy 3.767%, -2.1 basis points

As European/London traders put eggs, US stocks are marginally higher:

Dow Industrial Average average up 60 points or 0.15% at 38912.20.

S&P index up 16.00 points or 0.31% at 5196.69.

NASDAQ index up 44.52 points or 0.27% at 16393.36.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher and leading the way with a gain of 16.97 points or 0.82% at 2077.66.

In the US debt market, yields are lower ahead of the coupon auctions starting with the three year note auction at 1 PM ET. Tomorrow the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10-year notes and on Thursday, they will auction off 30 year bonds.

2-year yield 4.805%, -1.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.442%, -4.0 basis points

10 year yield 4.432%, -5.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.579%, -6.3 basis points

Iin other markets:

Crude oil is trading up $0.30 at $78.78.

Gold is trading down $12.50 or -0.54% at $2313.65.

Bitcoin is trading fairly steady from early New York levels at $63,827

A snapshot of the Forex market shows the NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest.