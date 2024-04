Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

US futures have also seen gains cool a little, with S&P 500 futures now up by 15 points or 0.3%. So far, risk trades are holding up for the most part but broader markets are keeping a close watch on USD/JPY instead at the moment.