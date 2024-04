Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

The picture was definitely much worse an hour ago. We're even seeing US futures slowly pare some of the earlier losses, with S&P 500 futures now down just 0.5%. At the bottom earlier, S&P 500 futures were down 1.7% on the day. In FX, we're also seeing the dollar pare its gains for the most part. EUR/USD is flat at 1.0645 while AUD/USD is down just 0.1% to 0.6413 currently.