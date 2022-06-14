Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

As mentioned earlier, sentiment sits on a knife's edge and we are starting to see some nervousness creep into trading today. European indices have seen early gains wiped out for the most part and it is making for a bit of a troubling picture as we start to count down to the Wall Street open later.

US futures have also tracked lower from the highs early on in European morning trade. S&P 500 futures were up by 55 points at one stage, only to be up by 17 points (+0.4%) currently:

The retreat in risk appetite has also seen the aussie and kiwi pare back their earlier gains against the dollar for the most part. AUD/USD is now at 0.6930 from a high of 0.6970 earlier while NZD/USD is down to 0.6255 from 0.6290 earlier in the day.