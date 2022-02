The major European indices have closed higher on the day. The Italy's FTSE MIB is the biggest gainer followed by the France's CAC index.

German DAX, +0.96%

France's CAC, +1.43%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.96%

Spain's Ibex, +1.32%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.53%

In the European debt market, yields are ending the day mixed in the benchmark 10 year sector.

