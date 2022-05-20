The major indices in Europe are closing with gains for the day:

German DAX, +0.72%

France's CAC, +0.20%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.19%

Spain's Ibex +0.93%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.12%

For the week, the major indices saw choppy price action:

German DAX had a low on Thursday at 13683.59, and a high on Wednesday at 14226.47. The index closed at 14027.92 last Friday. It's closing level today was 13981.92.

France's CAC had a low of 6196.19 on Thursday and a high on Wednesday at 6455.80. The index closed at 6362.69 last Friday and closed today at 6285.25

UK's FTSE 100 reached a low on Thursday at 7228.67, and a high on Tuesday at 7538.68. The index closed last Friday at 7418.16 and close today at 7389.99.