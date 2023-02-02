The major European indices are closing higher on the day despite 50 basis point rate hikes by the ECB and BOE.
The closing levels are showing:
- German DAX, +328.45 points or 2.16%
- France's CAC +89.16 points or 1.26%
- UK's FTSE 100 +59.03 points or 0.76%
- Spain's Ibex +132 points or +1.45%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +400 points or 1.50%
For the German DAX it was the largest one-day gain since January 4 when the index rose 2.18% prior to that you have to go back to November 10. The price traded to the highest level since mid February 2022.
In the European debt market, 10 year yield tumbled to the downside:
- German 10 year 2.069%, -18.7 basis points
- France 10 year 2.512%, -23.5 basis points
- UK 10 year 3.013%, -28.2 basis points
- Spain 10 year 3.043%, -29.0 basis points
- Italy 10 year 3.888%, -38.1 basis point