The major European indices enjoy solid gains to close the trading week. The German Dax and Italy's FTSE MIB closed higher for the week.

In trading today:

  • German Dax rose 227 points or 1.44% at 15961.03
  • Frances CAC rose 92.16 points or 1.26% at 7432.94
  • UK's FTSE 100 rose 75.72 points or 0.98% at 7778.37
  • Spain's Ibex rose 99.98 points or 1.11% at 9143.59
  • Italy's FTSE MIB rose 652.29 points or 2.45% at 27322.58

For the trading week, France, UK, and Spain moved lower. Germany and Italy closed higher this week helped by today's oversize gains:

  • German Dax, up +0.24%
  • Frances CAC down -0.78%
  • UK's FTSE 100 down -1.17%
  • Spain's Ibex down -1.01%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB up +0.90%