The major European stock indices are ending the day in the red on follow-through selling following Powell's Jackson Hole symposium speech:

German DAX, -78.48 points or -0.61%

France's CAC -51.98 points or -0.83%

Spain's Ibex -74.32 points or -0.92%

Italy's FTSE MIB -61 points or -0.28%

The UK market was close today in observance of the summer bank holiday. FYI the US markets will be closed next Monday in observance of Labor Day.