The major European indices are closing the day with mixed results:

German DAX, unchanged

France's CAC, -0.32%

UK's FTSE 100, unchanged

Spain's Ibex, +1.8%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.8%

Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields, yields are sharply higher with the exception of the Italian 10 year is down by about one basis point. The German 10 year is up 12.1 basis points while the UK 10 years up 14.7 basis points.