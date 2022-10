On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX +0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.5%

French CAC +0.5%

Italy MIB -0.3%%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +3.7%

German DAX +4.0%

UK FTSE 100 +1.0%

French CAC +4.0%

Italy MIB +4.5

There's still some room to the upside before the Stoxx 600 runs into serious resistance.