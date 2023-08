Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

This comes as we also see US futures trim its earlier gains. S&P 500 futures are only up 0.2% now with Dow futures rather flattish. Nasdaq futures were up as much as 0.7% earlier but are now seen up by just 0.3% on the day. There is still the main obstacle of the US non-farm payrolls to come later on and perhaps investors are staying a bit more cautious ahead of that.