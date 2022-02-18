German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

European indices ended yesterday with modest losses but missed out on the late selling in US equities. So, the optimism from the Blinken-Lavrov news is slightly offset against some catch up in that regard. Hence, the lighter gains in early trades above.

Elsewhere, US futures are more reflective of the optimistic vibe so far today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% and that is also seeing the likes of the aussie and kiwi keep higher by 0.4% against the dollar at the moment.