German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%

The changes here are relatively miniscule as compared to the moves yesterday, so it's hard to really draw much conclusions. Besides, it is still early in the day and we've got a big day coming up.

The ECB is on the agenda, alongside US CPI data, and we'll also see Russia and Ukraine foreign ministers meet in Turkey.